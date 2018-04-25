Britain’s coolest royal couple (sorry, Wills and Kate) just got even cooler. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get hitched next month, you’ll get to play it back somewhere alongside Drake and Ariana Grande. British label Decca Records has announced that it will release the official audio of their wedding ceremony as an album that will be made available on streaming “within hours of the service ending.” The album will include both the spoken portions and the music, featuring British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas, the Choir of St. George’s Chapel, and Christian gospel group the Kingdom Choir. And for you music purists, with your fancy record players and obscure collections, it’ll also arrive on vinyl on May 25. Because nothing says “I do” like pressing your vows on wax — the gift that lasts a lifetime, though like any true marriage, it’ll probably get a little warped in a few years.