Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Homeland Recap: The Unknown Known

“The things we thought could never happen in this country apparently can.”

11 mins ago

Prolific TV Writer and Producer Steven Bochco Dead at 74

Bochco was the mind behind NYPD Blue, Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law and Doogie Howser, M.D., among many other shows.

9:00 p.m.

Kay Cannon Ponders the Dilemma of Making Big-Budget Feminist Comedy

The Pitch Perfect writer and Girlboss showrunner sees her directorial debut, the teen sex comedy Blockers, as a feminist project of a certain stripe.

9:00 p.m.

John Krasinski Wants You to Be Afraid of Him

Jim Halpert tries his hand at horror – as co-writer, director, and star of A Quiet Place.

8:33 p.m.

Cynthia Nixon Takes Her Run for New York Governor to The Wendy Williams Show

The quickest way to let the citizens of the Empire State how she’s doin’.

12:28 p.m.

Smallville Actress Denies Claims She Was a Recruiter for Alleged ‘Sex Cult’

Kristin Kreuk defended herself on social media with a statement.

12:14 p.m.

News Anchors Reciting Sinclair Propaganda Is Even More Terrifying in Unison

A new video demonstrates how the real “fake news” has never been more synchronized.

12:13 p.m.

The Only Good April Fools’ Day Prank Involves Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Room

“Where’s My F-cking Money/Act 1 Finale” will be a guaranteed showstopper.

11:09 a.m.

Martin Scorsese Continues to Fulfill His Destiny As Vine’s Sassiest Critic

Marty baby, it’s already been shut down!

10:27 a.m.

Mary Berry Leaves Great British Bake Off Behind With Her New Cooking Show

Get ready to binge Britain’s Best Home Cook.

9:43 a.m.

Taylor Swift Resurfaces in Public, Wants to Shoot and Discuss Whiskey

It was a fun night in Nashville.

12:46 a.m.

Ready Player One Comes Out on Top Despite Fears

People love nostalgia.

Yesterday at 11:14 p.m.

Miley Cyrus Is Here to Make Your Easter Weirdly Sexual

She just created a tradition you didn’t know you needed.

Yesterday at 9:43 p.m.

Eddie Redmayne Spoke at Stephen Hawking’s Star-Studded Funeral

Several stars paid tribute to the late cosmologist.

Yesterday at 2:29 p.m.

Following Violence Arrest, Video Emerges of Fabolous Threatening His Girlfriend

Emily Bustamante is the mother of his two children.

Yesterday at 1:06 p.m.

Howard Stern, Mary J. Blige Among Rock Hall Induction Presenters This Year

Meanwhile, the Dire Straits situation keeps getting weirder.

Yesterday at 12:12 p.m.

Jim Carrey’s Bizarre Anti-Trump Paintings Are … Some Kind of Something

Do you prefer Eric Trump being impaled by an elephant tusk or his father bathing in a sewer?

Yesterday at 10:56 a.m.

Hmmm, Here’s Why Donald Trump’s Name Will Never Be Mentioned on Roseanne

The show’s rebooted pilot was all about Trump vs. Clinton.

Yesterday at 10:13 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Rips Into the Irony of Walmart’s Cosmopolitan Ban

Uh, have you seen other front pages lately?

Yesterday at 9:29 a.m.

Sean Penn Has One Thought About Steve Bannon After Working With Him: ‘Crook’

“I don’t think you can age like that without hating people.”