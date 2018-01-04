Prolific TV Writer and Producer Steven Bochco Dead at 74

Television writer and producer Steven Bochco died today at the age of 74 after a lengthy battle with leukemia, a spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday. The ten-time Emmy winner created or co-created a number of huge hit series over the course of his fifty-year writing career, including Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, NYPD Blue, Doogie Howser, M.D. and, most recently, Murder In The First. “Steven fought cancer with strength, courage, grace and his unsurpassed sense of humor,” spokesman Phillip Arnold told THR. “He died peacefully in his sleep [at home] with his family close by.