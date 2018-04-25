Latest News from Vulture

8 mins ago

Fleetwood Mac Is Feuding Again and We Haven’t Felt This Alive in Years

“We were never married, but we might as well have been.”

11 mins ago

J. Cole Just Wants to Be Himself

The 33-year-old rapper on his new album, SoundCloud disses, and how he stopped caring what other people think.

26 mins ago

Curtis Sittenfeld on Writing Stories in the Wake of the Election

And adapting them for a new Apple TV series, starring Kristen Wiig.

10:15 a.m.

MoviePass Backs Gotti Movie, Makes Them an Offer They Can’t Refuse

Gotti is MoviePass Ventures’ second indie movie deal.

10:00 a.m.

Spike Lee Has Seen Black Panther 4 Times Already

At the Tribeca Film Festival, the veteran director professed his love for the film — and discussed Colin Kaepernick.

9:56 a.m.

Bradley Cooper Debuts the First Trailer for A Star Is Born to Applause and Tears

At CinemaCon, the actor-director-screenwriter brought audiences to tears with the first sneak peek of the film.

9:52 a.m.

Meek Mill Got to Ring the Bell at the Sixers Game, Gets Hero’s Welcome

He sat courtside next to Kevin Hart after being released from prison.

9:42 a.m.

Theater Review: The Travesties I’ve Been Waiting Decades to See

Revisiting Tom Stoppard’s spectacular, dazzling intellectual swordplay.

9:36 a.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: May 2018

Say good-bye to John Wick: Chapter 2.

9:34 a.m.

The Most Traumatizing Moments in The Handmaid’s Tale Season Premiere

The darkest show on TV has gotten even more brutal.

9:19 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: Emily’s Story

This heart-wrenching episode belongs to Alexis Bledel.

9:00 a.m.

Questlove’s 10 Favorite Books

Prince, Patton Oswalt, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and more.

9:00 a.m.

How Many Marvel Movies Do I Have to See Before Infinity War?

Which of the 18 films in the MCU do you need to have seen to understand Infinity War?

8:00 a.m.

Disobedience Is a Portrait of Lost Women Seeking Connection

Sebastián Lelio’s drama, starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, isn’t packed with surprises, but that’s not why you go to a movie like this.

7:38 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Recap: Gotta Be Startin’ Something

I have decided that I officially like Teddi.

7:00 a.m.

How The Handmaid’s Tale Brought the ‘Miserable’ Colonies to Life

“There was no place to go that wasn’t muddy. All I can say is Alexis Bledel is a tough, tough motherfucker.”

1:52 a.m.

Jordan Klepper Embraces Kanye West As His New Favorite Conservative Celebrity

After West tweeted his support for conservative anti–Black Lives Matter pundit Candace Owens, the right welcomed the rapper.

1:15 a.m.

Hank Azaria Addresses Apu Controversy, Calls for South Asian Writers on Simpsons

He also told Stephen Colbert he’s willing to “step aside” from voicing Apu.

1:00 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season-Premiere Recap: Godspeed, June

Hulu’s dystopian drama returns with a masterful episode.

12:12 a.m.

Adam Rippon Achieved His Dreams and Sniffed Keith Urban

He owes it all to his mom and Nicole Kidman.