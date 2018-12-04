Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson is a man of habit. When he needs to eat, he prefers to eat cod and steamed vegetables. When he needs to be photographed in a suit, he prefers to be posed like this. And when he needs to star in a movie, well, he prefers a few very specific costumes. If he’s running around in a jungle, give him a light T-shirt and jeans. If he’s running around in a city, give him an Under Armour compression shirt. (He’s got a multimillion-dollar endorsement deal with the company.) On rare occasions he’ll strap on some tactical gear, but even then, once it’s time to relax it’s back to the T-shirts and Under Armour. The guy likes to be comfy, but it does make it a bit hard to tell his films apart. On the occasion of his new video game adaptation Rampage, then, we’ve put together what might be a quiz tougher than the Rock himself: Can you guess the Rock movie from the Rock’s torso?
Can You Guess the Rock Movie From the Rock’s Torso?
We'll give you the torso. You guess the movie.
Correct!
Nope! It was 2009's Race to Witch Mountain.
Correct!
Nope! It was 2003's The Rundown.
Correct! (This was maybe an easy one.)
Nope! It was 2017's Jumanji.
Correct!
Nope! It was 2018's Rampage.
Correct!
Nope! It was 2005's Doom.
Correct!
Nope! It was 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation.
Correct!
Nope! It was 2012's Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.