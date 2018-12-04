Photo-Illustration: Maya Robinson/Vulture and Photos by Getty Images

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson is a man of habit. When he needs to eat, he prefers to eat cod and steamed vegetables. When he needs to be photographed in a suit, he prefers to be posed like this. And when he needs to star in a movie, well, he prefers a few very specific costumes. If he’s running around in a jungle, give him a light T-shirt and jeans. If he’s running around in a city, give him an Under Armour compression shirt. (He’s got a multimillion-dollar endorsement deal with the company.) On rare occasions he’ll strap on some tactical gear, but even then, once it’s time to relax it’s back to the T-shirts and Under Armour. The guy likes to be comfy, but it does make it a bit hard to tell his films apart. On the occasion of his new video game adaptation Rampage, then, we’ve put together what might be a quiz tougher than the Rock himself: Can you guess the Rock movie from the Rock’s torso?