18 seconds ago

Green Lantern No. 76 Was the Moment Superhero Comics Got Woke

A particular page from Dennis O’Neil and Neal Adams was a sensation when it was published in 1970.

19 seconds ago

Read Nico Tortorella’s Poems on the Penis, the Vagina, and His Identity

Excerpted from Tortorella’s book all of it is you.

11:29 a.m.

Amy Schumer on the I Feel Pretty Backlash: ‘There’s Been a Lot of Projection’

“I heard a lot of, ‘She doesn’t have a right to feel bad about herself because she looks however she looks.’ “

10:44 a.m.

How Frank Miller Built This Amazing Dark Knight Returns Page

He looked to overlooked comics genius Bernard Krigstein for inspiration.

9:54 a.m.

Stephen Colbert and His Glass of Red Wine Are Enjoying the Hannity-Cohen News

“Jon Stewart … after the show, I’m gonna come over, and we’re just gonna spoon.”

9:30 a.m.

Should AMC Be Worried About The Walking Dead Ratings?

The Walking Dead closed out season eight with its second-least-watched finale ever. But this is far from a crisis.

8:43 a.m.

American Idol Recap: Dragifying Gravity

Ada Vox has all of her Idol competitors lip-syncing for their lives.

8:15 a.m.

Isabella Rossellini on Evolution, #MeToo, and the Good Parts of Aging

“I knew I was not an ideal woman,” she says. “But I suggested something that allowed people to complete their fantasies.”

4:02 a.m.

Blumhouse Is Adapting John Ridley’s Black Superhero Comic The American Way

Ridley will be writing and directing the adaptation of his comic mini-series.

12:04 a.m.

J. Cole Announces New Album to Drop Friday

Clear your hectic 4/20 schedule to just relax and listen to the new J. Cole.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Mockingbird Producer Offers to Stage Play in Courtroom Following New Lawsuit

The author’s estate sued Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming stage version of her classic novel, saying the play’s Atticus Finch veers from the source material.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand Took the Stand Again Today

“If you still believe this man is innocent, you’re either stupid or evil.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

UnREAL Recap: Who Can You Trust?

Rachel Goldberg might be the least predictable character in TV history.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Good Girls Recap: Scared Straight

Mary Pat is a very worthy foe for the ladies.

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Jax Off

Of all the awful things that Jax has done, breaking up with Brittany is perhaps the most awful.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Terror Recap: Tuunbaq Tango

We pretty much know how this story will end, but it’s still wrenching to watch.

Yesterday at 9:29 p.m.

The Best Lines Adam Pally Got Through While Presenting at the Shorty Awards

“This is the worst night of my life.”

Yesterday at 8:10 p.m.

Hotel Artemis Trailer: Jeff Goldblum, Sterling K. Brown, Jenny Slate Check In

Do they take points at this hotel-hospital for criminals?

Yesterday at 7:46 p.m.

Night Court Actor Harry Anderson Dead at 65

He was found at his home in North Carolina.

Yesterday at 5:35 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar Is Doing the Music Pulitzer a Favor by Winning it

The Pulitzer is another feather in his Dodgers fitted cap.