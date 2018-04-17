Nico Tortorella, who stars in TVLand’s Younger and hosts the podcast The Love Bomb, is expanding his exploration of love and sex in his new collection of poetry all of it is you, out today. In the poems, the actor, who has been outspoken about his interest in human sexuality and recently held a queer polyamorous wedding, explores subjects including his penis, his lover’s vagina, the concept of menstruation, and his own identity. Read excerpts of Tortorella’s poetry below.
Excerpted from all of it is you. Copyright © 2018 by Nico Tortorella. Published by Crown Archetype, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.