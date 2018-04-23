Photo: Darren Michaels/FOX/Fox Broadcasting Co.

Fox’s popular series Lethal Weapon is reportedly being plagued with some very lethal behavior. According to Deadline, Clayne Crawford — who currently co-stars as Martin Riggs, opposite Damon Wayans, in the buddy-cop comedy — has exhibited a “history of bad behavior” on the series, which has resulted in him being “disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment.” Crawford’s toxic behavior, which has now come to the point where numerous members of the cast and crew “feel uncomfortable being on set with him,” has apparently forced Fox to seriously consider something relatively unheard of in network television — recasting his leading role if Lethal Weapon is indeed picked up for a third season, which Deadline notes should be a sure thing with its solid ratings. While the show hangs in renewal limbo, neither Crawford or Fox have commented on the claims.