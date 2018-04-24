Photo: Picasa/WireImage

Meek Mill’s long, muddled legal troubles may soon be coming to an end. Both TMZ and a local Fox news affiliate are reporting that the rapper will be released from a Philadelphia prison Tuesday afternoon. Mill has been incarcerated for a probation violation since last November, when a Philadelphia judge gave him a controversial two-to-four-year sentence. Since then, Mill’s attorneys have fought, with the support of city officials, to have the decision overturned and the judge recused from the case, though the latest news had cast doubt on his imminent release. However, Fox reports that the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled on Tuesday that the lower courts must release Mill on “unsecured bail” effective immediately. Mill shared the following statement to TMZ:

“I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time.

While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.

To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice – not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct. Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”

On Tuesday, Mill was visited in prison by Kevin Hart, who also shared the good news of Mill’s release on Instagram. Watch a livestream of his release below: