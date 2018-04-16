Latest News from Vulture

13 mins ago

What Lola Kirke Can’t Live Without

“’Have a f*cking water bottle’ is my motto in life.”

1:50 p.m.

Revive Your Addiction to Fyre Fest News With the Coming Hulu Docuseries

Find out how it all went wrong.

1:19 p.m.

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas Is a Mixed Bag

Cenac is a major talent, and there’s no reason to think this program won’t get stronger as it goes along.

12:25 p.m.

John Mulaney Shares the Time the SNL Staff Got Day Drunk in Front of Jon Hamm

Surprisingly, it has nothing to do with why he picked that shirt for Stefon.

12:04 p.m.

Janelle Monáe Sings About Contradictions in New Single ‘I Like That’

Dirty Computer will be released April 27.

12:00 p.m.

Read the Scandalous Page 58 From Younger’s Soon-to-Be Real Fake Novel

Charles … my goodness.

11:57 a.m.

Remembering Miloš Forman, an Artist in the Throes of Art

The late Czech-American director was allergic to creative stagnation of any sort, constantly posing new challenges to himself.

11:30 a.m.

Rachel Bloom and Adam Pally Promote New Movie With Deeply Ridiculous Music Video

For their new movie, Most Likely to Murder.

10:43 a.m.

Who Gets Out of Rampage With Their Dignity Intact?

The new video-game adaptation comes with a sprawling cast that’s a little higher quality than you might expect.

10:30 a.m.

We Now Know Who Actually Bought Stuff From Russell Crowe’s Divorce Auction

Are you not entertained?

10:00 a.m.

Drag Race, Samantha Bee, Claire Danes, and More Coming to Vulture Festival 2018!

In its fifth year in NY, the pop culture extravaganza will include the likes of Ava DuVernay, Claire Danes, Tracy Morgan, and so much more.

9:32 a.m.

The Rock Hall Induction’s Hottest Speech Trend? Dissing the Rock Hall Induction.

“Look, this is an honor long overdue.”

9:10 a.m.

Eminem’s Coachella Set Included Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and a Mean Tweets Segment

Eminem performed Snoop’s “Nothin’ But a G Thang” verse with Dre.

9:00 a.m.

The 100 Most Influential Pages in Comic Book History

From Superman to Smile, Mickey to Maus: Tracing the evolution of comic books by looking at the pictures, panels, and text that brought them to life.

8:59 a.m.

Carrie Coon Will Grace Avengers: Infinity War With Her Presence

Coon will play the villain Proxima Midnight.

8:59 a.m.

American Idol Recap: Dancing on the Ceiling on My Own

At the risk of sounding like Lionel Richie, there’s a stunning amount of talent here.

8:40 a.m.

The Walking Dead Season-Finale Recap: Same As It Ever Was

It’s time for The Walking Dead to shake things up radically.

8:24 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap: The Meme Wars

Why in the world does a Monique fan page exist?

8:11 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Recap: Petty Drama

I’m not enamored with the latest Kim and NeNe feud.

7:00 a.m.

Why Is Hollywood Suddenly Hot for Biopics About People Who Are Still Alive?

With Gucci Mane, Trevor Noah, and J.K. Rowling dramas in the works, the industry is turning away from history and toward pop culture for new material.