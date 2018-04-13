Rose McGowan’s 10 Favorite Books

The Autobiography of Malcolm X, as told to Alex Haley

“I’ve had enough of someone else’s propaganda. I’m for truth, no matter who tells it. I’m for justice, no matter who it is for or against. I’m a human being first and foremost, and as such I’m for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole.”

—Malcolm X

Luckily, I found this book in paperback when I was 11. It is a book that should be required reading at a young age. Malcom X’s mind, struggle, fight, pain, and truth will live on because this book will keep popping brains open. Look past the propaganda machine that reduces his role in history; there is a whole world of thought here, and that is a world I like to be in.