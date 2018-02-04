Latest News from Vulture

4:22 p.m.

Modern Television Wouldn’t Exist Without Steven Bochco

Bochco pushed relentlessly to loosen commercial broadcast television’s restrictions on both content and style.

3:49 p.m.

The 8 Best Comics to Read in April

From a suicidal superhero to Walt Disney in rehab.

3:07 p.m.

The CW Renews Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and 8 More Shows

Black Lightning and Dynasty will both live to see a second season.

2:42 p.m.

Roseanne Just Broke a Ratings Record

More people have now seen the show than the 2018 Oscars.

2:29 p.m.

Meek Mill Judge Won’t Step Down, Denies Request to Reconsider His Sentence

The judge refuses to recuse herself.

12:43 p.m.

The Pilot for The Crossing Is Trying to Be the Next Lost

It’s unclear so far whether the intriguing premise will be worth the commitment.

12:23 p.m.

Meet the Women Who Will Testify Against Bill Cosby

They will take the stand beginning next week.

11:50 a.m.

NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Set a New Standard for Live Musicals

It was one of the most impressive things I’ve seen in the 20-plus years I’ve been writing about TV.

11:18 a.m.

The Case of Stormy Daniels vs. Donald J. Trump Gets a New Witness: Seth Rogen

“It was the least surprising thing that she could’ve said.”

10:57 a.m.

Vote for New York City’s Biggest Book Club

Five books have been nominated for the biggest book club in New York City. Voting continues through the month of April.

10:27 a.m.

John Oliver Compares Sinclair News Anchors to Members of a ‘Brainwashed Cult’

It’s the media version of Wild Wild Country.

10:00 a.m.

Edie Falco and Jay Duplass Are Terrific in Outside In

Lynn Shelton’s latest film is a multifaceted love story.

10:00 a.m.

Every Al Pacino Performance, Ranked

We ranked every Al Pacino performance, from Scarface to Scent of a Woman.

9:56 a.m.

Help Us Pick This Summer’s Must-Read Book

Vulture and the NYC Mayor’s Office present the 2018 One Book, One New York nominees.

9:48 a.m.

Watch Sterling K. Brown Get Interrogated on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brown guest-starred in a bottle episode.

9:30 a.m.

An Interview With the Iron Giant About Where He’s Been All These Years

We haven’t seen the star of The Iron Giant since 1999. In this exclusive interview, find out where he was before his Ready Player One cameo.

9:13 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season-Premiere Recap: The Grand Dame

The Grand Dame is now the Grand Dette.

9:00 a.m.

The 25 Best Golden-Age Movie Musicals

From The Wizard of Oz to Singin’ in the Rain to A Star Is Born, here are the most dazzling works to come out of the 1930s, ’40s, and ’50s.

8:55 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Finale Recap: The Exterminator and the Roach

This finale provided us with some of the best images in Real Housewives history

8:44 a.m.

American Idol Recap: Set Fire to the Meh

All hail the American Idol solo round — it’s the meatiest and most underrated part of the competition.