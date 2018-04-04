Russell Simmons Denies Rape Allegation, Demands Jury Trial

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/2014 Getty Images

Music mogul Russell Simmons is denying allegations that he raped filmmaker Jennifer Jarosik. According to Billboard, the Def Jam Recordings co-founder is demanding a jury trial in the civil lawsuit Jarosik brought against him. Jarosik, who claims Simmons assaulted her in his home, is seeking $5 million.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Simmons claims that he knew Jarosik for over a decade and that they occasionally had consensual sex. The document also claims that she sent many loving text messages and “unsolicited nudes” to Simmons shortly after the alleged rape. The court filing states, “In the wake of the #metoo movement, Ms. Jarosik alleged that Mr. Simmons raped her, but in exchange for funding her film project, she would help him restore his ‘image’ with women.”

Since last fall over 10 women have accused Simmons of rape, attempted rape, and other sexual misconduct. His list of accusers includes model Keri Claussen Khalighi and writer Jenny Lumet. The New York Police Department is reportedly investigating some of the claims.

Simmons has previously denied all rape allegations.

Read the full court filing here.