S.J. Clarkson Will Reportedly Be The First Woman To Direct a Star Trek Movie

According to Variety, Paramount will be bringing a female director into its epic space adventure franchise for the first time. The studio hasn’t issued a comment yet, but S.J. Clarkson will reportedly be helming Star Trek 4, which would be the next installment of the franchise. That means it’s set to arrive before the J.J. Abrams-produced, Quentin Tarantino directed Trek that was announced last year, and the plot is said to concern James Kirk (Chris Pine) encountering his father (Chris Hemsowrth) in some sort of time shift scenario. Zachary Quinto will also reportedly return as Spock.