Fresh from singing her love psalms in Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Sara Bareilles will be hosting this year’s Tony Awards alongside your favorite baritone, Josh Groban. Bareilles herself was nominated for a Tony Award in 2016 for Best Original Score for Waitress and Groban was nominated last year for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his starring role in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. The show will air live from Radio City Music Hall on June 10 at 8 p.m. on CBS. If they don’t re-create the Crucifixion scene from JCS what is even the point.