24 mins ago

Sarah Chalke Will Bring Her Voice to Netflix With Animated Paradise P.D.

The new adult cartoon will focus on a bunch of bumbling cops.

4:55 p.m.

Chelsea Handler Chose Partying at the Limelight Over Prepping for the SATs

“I didn’t go to college because of that day, but look where I am now.”

4:02 p.m.

Kenya Barris Might Be the Next Big TV Producer to Jump Ship to Netflix

The Black-ish creator is reportedly trying to get out of his deal with ABC.

3:44 p.m.

Janet McTeer Fought for Her ‘Fabulous’ Jessica Jones Wig

“It looks kind of like Patti Smith, who I happen to love.”

3:02 p.m.

Simon Pegg Said J.J. Abrams Had a Different Plan for Rey’s Parents in Star Wars

Pegg says Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi undid Abrams’s plans for the Star Wars heroine.

2:53 p.m.

Sexism Is Over, Steven Spielberg Says the Next Indiana Jones Could Be a Woman

He says it’s time for the archaeologist to take “a different form.”

2:23 p.m.

Chappaquiddick Is a Rigorous Historical and Moral Drama

Jason Clarke’s Ted Kennedy is a man facing his darkest hour — and failing in endlessly fascinating ways.

2:06 p.m.

The! Moulin Rouge! Musical! Will! Star! Aaron! Tveit! And! Karen! Olivo!

It’ll start performances in Boston this June in advance of a Broadway run.

1:37 p.m.

Why I Hate Gurus

Watching Wild Wild Country, I feel I am witnessing a repeat of Osho’s vanishing act, of the man behind the Oz curtain.

1:10 p.m.

This Blue Ivy Story Is the Best Minute of Jay-Z’s David Letterman Interview

A little legend.

12:27 p.m.

How 50 Famous Female Characters Were Described in Their Screenplays

All the well-written, surprising ways your favorite characters were introduced on the page.

12:08 p.m.

Roseanne Ratings Fall in Week Two, Still Huge

The Conners keep drawing people in.

12:00 p.m.

Roz Chast’s 10 Favorite Books

“I avoid books about either World War. Or any war, really.”

11:48 a.m.

The Rock Is ‘Not Quite Sure’ If He’ll Participate in Next Fast and Furious Movie

The Diesel-Rock feud continues…

11:43 a.m.

Ryan Murphy’s Monica Lewinsky Crime Story Season Definitely Isn’t Happening

Murphy’s also bringing on Joan Collins for American Horror Story.

11:41 a.m.

See How Reynolds’s Personal Style Evolved in an Early Phantom Thread Camera Test

With extra commentary from costume designer Mark Bridges, who won an Oscar for his work on the film.

11:35 a.m.

‘Weird Al,’ an Evil Genius, Makes Hard Crossword Puzzle As Some Sick Mind Game

“Weird Al” Yankovic helped create a cheese-themed crossword puzzle in the New York Times.

11:29 a.m.

How 2001: A Space Odyssey Has Influenced Pop Culture, 50 Years Later

2001 casts an enormous shadow on the last half-century of pop culture, influencing everything from sci-fi films to special effects to soundtracks.

9:56 a.m.

The Duffer Brothers Are Being Sued Over the Plot of Stranger Things

The suit claims similarities to a 2012 short film Montauk.

9:45 a.m.

Why Frank Miller Is Revisiting the World of 300 With His New Xerxes

If he doesn’t have a T-shirt that says ‘Athenian Ninja’ by the end of the week, we’ve all failed.