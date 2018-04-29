Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Depending on who you ask, Michelle Wolf’s performance at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner was either a seminal moment in comedy or the worst thing to ever happen in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. Regardless — if we were to actually read the room and watch the reactions from the dinner’s various attendees, there were a lot of blink-and-you-missed-it moments of comedic disgust and revelry. Let’s revisit what people were thinking, shall we?

The joke: “I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Sarah Sanders, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Cousin Huckabee? Is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders? Like, what’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women?”

The joke: “I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

The joke: “You guys have to stop putting Kellyanne on your shows. All she does is lie, if you don’t give her a platform, she has nowhere to lie. It’s like that old saying, If a tree falls in the woods, how do we get Kellyanne under that tree? I’m not suggesting she gets hurt, just stuck.”

The joke: “Republicans are easy to make fun of. You know, it’s like shooting fish into Chris Christie. But I also want to make fun of Democrats. Democrats are harder to make fun of because you guys don’t do anything.”

The joke: “You guys are obsessed with Trump. Did you use to date him? Because you pretend like you hate him but I think you love him.”