Aidy Bryant Is Getting Her Own Series at Hulu

High-pitched screaming for everyone! Keep it going! Shriek some more! Because Aidy Bryant, who’s been a cast member on SNL since 2012, is expanding her television horizons over at Hulu. Per THR, Bryant and SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels are adapting Lindy West’s popular memoir, Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman, into a comedy series at the streaming outlet, which will focus on “a fat young woman who wants to change her life, but not her body.” There’s no official word on what this means for Bryant’s future on SNL, but considering Fred Armisen starred in Portlandia for eight seasons while still on the late-night series, anything is possible. (Having the summers off help with scheduling matters, too.) Just imagine the guest-star possibilities!