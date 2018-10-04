Sean Hannity Accepts Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Forced Disney’ Apology

Take that beef off the grill and throw it right in the trash: the sizzling feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Hannity has died down, days after the pair started squabbling online and on television over Kimmel’s mocking reference to Melania Trump’s accent at the White House Easter Egg Roll. After feuding Friday, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host offered an olive branch Sunday, primarily to LGBTQ viewers taken aback by the homophobic insults he dished out to the Fox News host on Twitter, but also to Hannity and FLOTUS as well.

On Monday’s edition of his show, Sean Hannity accepted Kimmel’s attempt to end their argument, albeit with a grain of salt. “On the surface, to be honest, it feels more like a forced Disney corporate apology directed more towards the LBGTQ community rather than about Kimmel’s comments about the first lady,” the Fox host said.

In the end, however, Hannity is apparently happy to let the flames die down, provided everyone agrees to leave Melania and President Trump’s son Baron off the list of Late Night Joke Targets. Said the Fox News host, “I believe everyone should accept apologies. That’s how I was raised. That’s what my religion teaches me, and I’m going to assume he’s sincere.”

Moreover, the conservative host offered to have Kimmel on his show sans “name calling” any time he likes. “From my perspective, I do really kind of enjoy a good fight, and I do agree with Jimmy in the sense that it’s time to move on,” he said. Should things start popping off again, Hannity warned that he now has a stockpile of the ABC host’s career “worst-ofs” at the ready. “My producers spent all weekend compiling a lot of your highlights — or lowlights — in your career; they don’t make you look too good,” he revealed. “So instead of airing them, we’ll put them in storage.” God help us if they start this up again any time soon. Too much beef is bad for the body.