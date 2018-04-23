Latest News from Vulture

22 mins ago

Bill Cosby Will Not Take the Stand in His Sexual-Assault Retrial

The defense rested its case today.

2:40 p.m.

Kanye Professes Love for Trump, Defends Conservative Pundit in New Interview

He also reveals his 2016 hospitalization was due to opioid addiction.

2:38 p.m.

Wild Wild Country’s Ma Anand Sheela Did It All for Love

“I didn’t join the movement. I was in love with him and I could not pull myself away from him.”

2:05 p.m.

What’s Leaving Hulu: May 2018

Denzel Washington’s John Q. leaves Hulu at the end of the month.

1:52 p.m.

Netflix’s The Rain Trailer: Danish Teens Versus a Brutal Apocalypse

The apocalypse is winning.

1:43 p.m.

Why Hasn’t Marvel Announced Doctor Strange 2 Yet?

Kevin Feige explains his silence about the Sorcerer Supreme.

1:17 p.m.

Cosby’s Legal Team Receives Another Blow, Jury Won’t Hear Damning Testimony

The judge will not allow the jury to hear from a previously sealed deposition.

12:44 p.m.

Here’s Why John Oliver Bought Airtime During Sean Hannity’s Show This Week

He’s mocking Trump. This time, with math!

11:56 a.m.

How the Most Shocking Moment in Ghost Stories Came Together

The story behind the scene that turns horror into psycho-horror — and turns the film on its head.

9:46 a.m.

Cardi B Lived Her Best Life at Coachella With Jay-Z, Migos, and SZA

Just a casual baby-bump rub from Jay-Z.

9:43 a.m.

Matt Smith Finally Speaks Out About Being Paid More Than Claire Foy on The Crown

“We need to strive to make this a better and more even playing field for everyone involved.”

9:30 a.m.

The Trailer for Crazy Rich Asians Is Obviously Crazy Good

Meet the Prince Harry of Asia.

9:08 a.m.

Hillary Clinton’s Twitter Bio Won’t Start With ‘Wife’ Anymore

At the PEN America World Voices Festival, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie asked HRC about her Twitter bio.

8:22 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap: Mother’s Day

Ashley Darby is a Tennessee Williams heroine in the middle of Potomac.

8:12 a.m.

American Idol Recap: Fire Away, Fire Away

I don’t know why Ada hasn’t called herself “Madam Lambert” yet, but it’s gonna happen.

7:39 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Finale Recap: The Roach Metaphor

If Kim wants something positive, she should stick to Don’t Be Tardy reunions.

Yesterday at 11:16 p.m.

Barry Recap: Shakespeare’s Whiff

Barry finally makes the right choice, even though it spells near-certain doom.

Yesterday at 11:08 p.m.

Jessica Williams Joins J.K. Rowling to Announce Her Fantastic Beasts Character

At the intermission of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Broadway premiere, no less.

Yesterday at 11:05 p.m.

Trust Recap: Beautiful Boys

Angelo and the golden hippie can’t escape the Mob forever.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Billions Recap: Walk on the Wild Side

No one tells Dollar Bill what to do.