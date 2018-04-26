See Katherine Heigl Wear a Suit on Suits

In the wake of the wedding of Meghan Markle (and of Meghan Markle’s character on Suits, who’s leaving the show along with Patrick J. Adams’s other suit), USA’s Suits needed some new bodies to fill all those suits. Enter Katherine Heigl, who’s joining the next season of the show to play Samantha Wheeler, a high-powered lawyer and possible rival of the other suits. In a new promo for the show, we learn that she wants to become a name partner, which doesn’t go over well with everyone, partially because they’re already having trouble with her name. It’s Samantha, not Sam. How intimidating!