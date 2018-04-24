Here’s When the Sense8 Finale Will Air

After experiencing an apocalyptic uproar following its choice to cancel the Wachowskis’ ambitious drama Sense8 — so much so that an unprecedented statement of apology had to be released — Netflix pulled a Timeless and revived the series for a two-hour finale to tie up those cluster-centric loose ends. And now, without further ado, those hams over at Netflix have a date for us! Teasing the finale as “the end,” Sense8’s last hurrah will air on Friday, June 8. (We mean, really, could it have been any other day?) Prime-number enthusiasts need not watch, this is number 8’s time to shine, baby!