3 mins ago

Cosby’s Wife Appeared in Court Today for the First Time

Here’s what comes next in the sexual-assault retrial.

2:30 p.m.

The Cast of All About Nina Plays ‘Super Common or Not So Common’

How likely is it that Common will mention his Oscar on set?

2:16 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Fights Sexism With a Paintbrush in Woman Walks Ahead Trailer

Loosely based on the real life of activist Caroline Weldon.

2:09 p.m.

Here’s When the Sense8 Finale Will Air

A day of the week.

1:53 p.m.

The Laura Dern-aissance Continues With This Trailer for The Tale

The Tale premieres May 26 on HBO.

1:43 p.m.

This New Dating Series From the Bachelor Creator Sounds Wild

The reign of terror continues.

12:31 p.m.

Five Great Writers Discussing Five Great Books

Hari Kunzru, Jennifer Egan, Esmeralda Santiago, Imbolo Mbue, and Barry Jenkins discuss the five books vying to be this year’s One Book, One New York.

12:24 p.m.

Aidy Bryant Is Getting Her Own Series at Hulu

But what does this mean for SNL?

12:12 p.m.

Kevin Hart Roasts Himself, Stars in J. Cole’s Video About His Own Infidelity

What are friends for!

11:35 a.m.

UnREAL’s Showrunner on What’s Next for Rachel and Quinn

“I firmly believe that this is the love story of the series.”

11:24 a.m.

Alia Shawkat Calls Jeffrey Tambor Misconduct Allegations ‘Sad’ and ‘Strange’

“It’s being handled the way it’s being handled.”

11:09 a.m.

We Finally Have an Update on the New Tarantino Movie

Tarantino called the Pitt-DiCaprio pairing “the most exciting, dynamic star duo since Paul Newman and Robert Redford.”

10:42 a.m.

Janelle Monáe and Lupita Nyong’o Danced to ‘Make Me Feel’ Without You Last Night

Please enjoy 26 seconds of uninterrupted bliss.

10:21 a.m.

Bhagwan’s Doctor Gives His Take on Wild Wild Country

And that time Sheela tried to have him killed.

9:52 a.m.

Allison Mack Tried to Recruit Emma Watson for Her Alleged Sex Cult

She likened it to an “amazing women’s movement.”

9:39 a.m.

Melissa McCarthy Rapped Christina Aguilera’s ‘Dirrty’ on Carpool Karaoke

Who knew McCarthy was such a big Redman fan?

9:20 a.m.

Patti Smith Brought Out Bruce Springsteen and Michael Stipe at Tribeca

The icon summoned some rock legends for a political post-documentary-screening performance.

9:13 a.m.

Kanye West Raves His Way Into Trump Worship

The first step to freeing your mind is freeing it from any doubts you might be wrong.

8:29 a.m.

American Idol Recap: It’s My Right to Be Hellish!

Idol is shedding contestants like an Agatha Christie whodunit.

7:56 a.m.

UnREAL Season-Finale Recap: I Choose Me

Can Rachel stay away from Everlasting for good?