While some might continue to argue that comedian Michelle Wolf’s monologue at this weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner was too mean-spirited or too vulgar, Wolf’s former Late Night employer Seth Meyers took a few minutes on Monday to point out that it was that very joke skill set that got her hired for the gig in the first place. Right, Margaret Talev? Said Meyers, “Those are wonderful qualities for comedians, and terrible qualities for free world leaders.” So, if the White House Correspondents’ Association wants an act that will be completely inoffensive to anyone next year, they might want to go ahead and hire a singer to perform. In related news, that’s exactly what some WHCA members are allegedly suggesting.