Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Good Girls Season-Finale Recap: Kill the King

Beth must finally decide: Kill, or be killed?

Yesterday at 10:53 p.m.

NBC Employees Reportedly Felt ‘Forced’ to Sign Letter In Support of Tom Brokaw

“We had no choice, particularly the lower-level staffers.”

Yesterday at 10:31 p.m.

Seth Meyers Confirms Michelle Wolf Is Mean. That’s Why Her WHCD Set Was So Good.

“If you ask me, Sarah Huckabee Sanders got off easy.”

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

The Terror Recap: Paradise Lost

Start your cannibalism countdown!

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Season-Finale Recap: Jax, A Dull Boy

Let’s talk about Jax ostensibly quitting his job at SUR.

Yesterday at 9:50 p.m.

Wendy Williams Knows Where You Can Go If You Think Michelle Wolf Went Too Far

Okay, but what does Rachel Ray have to say about all this?

Yesterday at 8:59 p.m.

*NSYNC Warms Your Little Tween Heart With Their Hollywood Walk of Fame Speeches

There is some part of you that will always want, no, need to see these guys hug.

Yesterday at 8:32 p.m.

Ashley Judd Is Suing Harvey Weinstein For Harassment and Defamation

Among other complaints, Judd is seeking to recoup earnings lost by losing a role in The Lord of The Rings.

Yesterday at 7:48 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Gets A Season 2 Release Date

Welcome to your… Polaroid?

Yesterday at 6:55 p.m.

Lupita Nyong’o Is Turning Assassin For John Woo’s The Killer

The director is remaking his thriller that previously starred Chow Yun-Fat.

Yesterday at 6:34 p.m.

Michelle Wolf Will Address The Correspondents’s Dinner With Terry Gross Tomorrow

A friend advised her to, “Be true to yourself. Never apologize. Burn it to the ground.”

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

What’s New on HBO: May 2018

Fahrenheit 451, Dunkirk, The Tale, and more.

Yesterday at 5:24 p.m.

Why the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Should Go On

The dinner has ballooned to an oddball mix of celebs and politicians, but there have been moments where comedy allowed speakers to cut to the truth.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

The Faces of 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

Saoirse Ronan, Rachel McAdams, the cast of Westworld, and more.

Yesterday at 4:49 p.m.

The Unnerving Delights of Atlanta Robbin’ Season

Atlanta’s miraculous second season gives you what you didn’t know you wanted.

Yesterday at 4:35 p.m.

Three-Sentence Reviews: John Bradford, David Hockney, and 11 More Shows

Including the new home of White Columns.

Yesterday at 4:16 p.m.

Michael B. Jordan May Do Netflix Cyberpunk Tale Failsafe with Joe Robert Cole

It’s based on an obscure, unfinished comics story.

Yesterday at 4:11 p.m.

The 43 Best Moments From Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules

Before tonight’s Vanderpump Rules season finale, come remember all of this season’s best moments.

Yesterday at 2:43 p.m.

The Best TV Shows of 2018 (So Far)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Wild Wild Country, Queer Eye, and more.

Yesterday at 2:09 p.m.

Your One Book, One New York Voting Cheat Sheet

Haven’t read the books in the contest but still really want to vote? Let us help you decide.