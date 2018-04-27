Seth Meyers Takes A Closer Look At Donald Trump’s Live TV Rant

Most of your week probably gotten eaten up theorizing about Kanye West’s mental state, so maybe you didn’t even notice Donald Trump’s rival breakdown on Fox & Friends Thursday morning. Trump, also known as the actual President of the actual United States for real, called into the show to address well… everything. But mostly to talk about all the things his lawyers probably told him not to on TV. Thursday night Meyers used his A Closer Look segment to analyze everything from Emmanuel Macron’s third wheel face, to the fact that the president probably didn’t even get his wife a birthday present. Yikes, no wonder she won’t hold his hand.