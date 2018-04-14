Is this a god dream? According to a post on her Instagram account, Nicki Minaj was hanging out with Timothée Chalamet, French Montana, Quavo, The Weeknd, and Shania Twain last night at Coachella. “@shaniatwain is so dope in real life,” Minaj wrote in the caption. Perhaps this could be the start of a beautiful friendship, or maybe a duet? At a listening party for her album Now last year, Twain did mention that she’d like to collaborate with Minaj. “You know who I really love is Nicki Minaj,” she said. “I love her. She’s just so raw and vicious and amazing.” What we would give to be that plant in the background.