Shania Twain Apologizes for Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump If She Could

Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images for USTA

From this moment, you thought you were going to feel morally conflicted every time you listened to Shania Twain. Or you would have listened to her even more proudly, depending on your politics. In a Guardian interview published earlier today, the Canadian country singer said that, were she able to vote in the United States Presidential election, she could see herself voting for Trump. “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite?,” the singer explained. In a series of Tweets made Sunday evening, however, Twain extended an apology for her comments which, if Twitter is any indication, did not impress you much, not much at all.

“I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard,” Twain explained on Twitter. “I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President.” The singer continued, “My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him.”

