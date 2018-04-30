Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Now is probably not the best time to announce that you’ve hired Shania Twain to host a TV show, but nonetheless, the USA Network has chosen it. USA announced today that Twain will head up its new music competition series Real Country alongside Jake Owen. The eight-part series, shooting in Nashville this summer and airing this fall, will have “Twain and Owen hand-select emerging solo artists, duos and groups to perform in showcases that spotlight the rich traditions, songs and themes of specific country genres. The best artists from each showcase will perform in a grand finale, for the chance to be named one of country music’s next breakout acts.” “It’s beyond thrilling to be leading the charge with REAL COUNTRY, and I’m on a mission to find artists who will keep country music diverse and dynamic,” Twain said in a statement. “The kind of diversity that inspired all of us.” In other words, please forget that other thing I said about voting for Trump recently.