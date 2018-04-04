Simon Pegg Said J.J. Abrams Had A Different Plan for Rey’s Parents in Star Wars

Photo: Lucasfilm Entertainment Company

When The Last Jedi premiered, one of the biggest processing points afterward was how the story handled the question of Rey’s lineage. There was a ton of speculation after The Force Awakens about which grand bloodline the burgeoning Jedi hailed from, and then … director Rian Johnson rendered all of that examination irrelevant when (spoiler) Kylo Ren makes Rey tearfully admit that she comes from nowhere special and she’s always known that, deep down. Now, in a new interview on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Simon Pegg says Force director J.J. Abrams had a different plan for Rey’s future, but that Johnson’s Jedi effectively erased it.

Simon Pegg confirms what I’ve long heard, JJ had a much different plan for Rey’s parentage. “I know what JJ kind of intended or at least was being chucked around. I think that’s kind of been undone slightly by the last one. There was some talk of a relevant lineage for her.” https://t.co/AksaUK35PQ — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) April 4, 2018

Pegg then insisted that he wasn’t aware of enough details to spill them in public now. “I don’t know. I don’t know [Laughs]. I think Unkar Plutt is Rey’s real father,” Pegg said, putting his character from Force Awakens in the paternity lottery. “There was some talk about, you know, a kind of relevant lineage for her. But I honestly don’t know, and I don’t know if anybody knows. We shall see.”