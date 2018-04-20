Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Smallville actress Kristin Kreuk had to fend off rumors that she worked as a recruiter for a sex cult called NXIVM. It was started in 1998 by a man named Keith Raniere, who billed it as a self-help organization. After the New York Times published an exposé of NXIVM last year, Raniere was tracked down and finally arrested several weeks ago for alleged sex trafficking. Now, a different Smallville actress has entered the plot. “Page Six” reports that Allison Mack was arrested for allegedly serving as Raniere’s recruiter. It’s unknown whether or not she participated in or enforced practices like bodily branding, forced dieting, and physical abuse that are reported to have taken place within NXIVM.

According to TMZ, Mack was on the scene when Raniere was arrested in March, and today she was taken into custody by FBI agents. Mack will reportedly be brought back to New York state to face charges.