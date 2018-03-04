Is the Michelle Pfeiffer renaissance finally upon us? After an extended break, the dynamic actress has reignited her career in the past year with work in Darren Aronofsky’s horror flick Mother! and the HBO film Wizard of Lies. But the drama Where Is Kyra? looks to be exactly the sort of major leading role longtime fans have been waiting for.

The film, which was directed by Andrew Dosunmu (Mother of George) and written by Darci Picoult with cinematography by the consistently excellent Bradford Young (Selma, Arrival), looks to push Pfeiffer to new heights in her already storied career. Pfeiffer plays the titular character, who’s thrust into a precarious position as she loses her job. Threatened with losing her apartment and her ailing mother’s income, she begins to impersonate her in order to cash the checks she so desperately needs to survive. This exclusive clip strikes at the heart of Kyra’s dilemma, with Pfeiffer revealing the layers of hurt and anger consuming the character. Where Is Kyra? will hit theaters April 6.