And now, live from Studio 8H, it’s … a sketch parodying a movie, which itself was based on another movie! Unfortunately for Trump’s kiss-ass lawyer Michael Cohen (Ben Stiller), it looks like the “witch-hunt” for him and his BFF boss is actually starting to incriminate the both of them, especially since Robert Muller (Robert De Niro) is asking him some super tough questions with the help of a lie detector — like how you can milk people with their nipples and why exactly Trump’s codename evolved into “Stormy Daniels’ little bitch.” Muller’s gonna get all those little fockers, and he’s gonna love it. And by fockers, we mean Trump’s very unstable inner circle, although we would’ve blame you if you thought it was the expletive.