SNL’s Donald Trump Just Wants to Ignore Work and Watch Roseanne

You know what, Donald Trump couldn’t care less about hanging out with some random leaders from the Baltic states. What are Baltic states, anyway? Are they related to that classic Monopoly property? Doesn’t matter. Everyone knows Marvin Gardens is better. Regardless, Trump is being forced to hobnob with some “gypsy women” leaders for the sake of international diplomacy, but would so much rather be watching his favorite show in his bathrobe instead. “Oh my god, I’m already so bored. I wish I was watching Roseanne. How great is that show? Roseanne loves me,” he internally monologued. “She’s like a good Rosie O’Donnell.” Or is she?