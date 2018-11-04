Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Annie Murphy Can’t Help But Bring Her Schitt’s Creek Vocal Fry Home With Her

“Luckily, it fades after two weeks and my husband is thrilled when it finally stops.”

3:23 p.m.

Spotify, Hulu Will Offer $13 Bundled Subscriptions

Once enough streaming services bundle together, we’ll have re-created cable TV.

3:10 p.m.

An Introduction to Spanish Horror: 15 Movies You Need to See

In advance of Marrowbone, here are some of the best scary movies out of Spain.

2:59 p.m.

Tearful Witness Lashes Out at Bill Cosby in Court: ‘You Remember Me, Don’t You?’

Chelan Lasha told the courtroom, “I trusted him.”

2:32 p.m.

Netflix Will Skip Cannes, But Not Without Shading the Fest First

“[Netflix is] 100 percent about the art of cinema. And by the way, every other festival in the world is too,” Ted Sarandos said.

2:23 p.m.

Tim Allen Is Not a Working-Class Hero

Please do not reboot his shows to appeal to “the heartland.”

12:51 p.m.

Mitzi Shore, Owner of the Comedy Store, Dead at 87

Her son Pauly Shore reportedly took her to the Comedy Store Monday to say good-bye.

12:25 p.m.

Inside Liquid Sky, the Heroin-Fueled New Wave Alien Invasion Time Forgot

Liquid Sky, which screens at Quad Cinemas starting April 13, constructed a monument to a specific strain of hedonism.

12:02 p.m.

First Cosby Witness Says She Woke Up to Him Forcing Himself Into Her Mouth

Heidi Thomas is the first accuser to testify against Cosby in the retrial.

11:02 a.m.

Oh Dang, Elaine May Is Coming Back to Broadway

Lila Neugebauer will direct Kenneth Lonergan’s The Waverly Gallery.

10:55 a.m.

America’s Next Top Model Season-Finale Recap: Hangar In There

A bizarre, convoluted, and self-congratulatory finale.

10:38 a.m.

Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville Are Making an Irish Romance

Liam Neeson’s very particular skill set expands!

10:31 a.m.

Patti LuPone Just Wants to Say Uma Thurman Was No Good in The Parisian Woman

“Anybody see it? Holy shit! I’m sorry, I’m sorry.”

9:50 a.m.

Carrie Underwood Returns to the Spotlight With a Classic Carrie Power Ballad

She’ll make her first public appearance since her “gruesome” injury, at this Sunday’s ACMs.

9:29 a.m.

Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Bipolar Disorder

“I would feel so lonely and sad — even guilty that I wasn’t doing what I needed to be doing for my career.”

9:19 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Boatload of Problems

The Berlin trip is over, so let’s talk about these amazing outfits.

9:00 a.m.

A Guide to Broadway’s Many Jessie Muellers

As she prepares to open Carousel, Mueller walks us through her Broadway past.

8:50 a.m.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel, After #MeToo

In this new production, moments of domestic violence have been pushed back into the subtext.

1:57 a.m.

Late Night Ransacks the Michael Cohen Raid for Jokes

“FBI agents are so far up Donald Trump’s business they’re reading his emails with a proctoscope.”

12:01 a.m.

TLC Is Planning a Movie About John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s Wedding

The movie contains never-before-seen footage from JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s private wedding.