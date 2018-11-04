Latest News from Vulture

23 mins ago

Spotify, Hulu Will Offer $13 Bundled Subscriptions

Once enough streaming services bundle together, we’ll have re-created cable TV.

3:10 p.m.

An Introduction to Spanish Horror: 15 Movies You Need to See

In advance of Marrowbone, here are some of the best scary movies out of Spain.

2:59 p.m.

Tearful Witness Lashes Out at Bill Cosby in Court: ‘You Remember Me, Don’t You?’

Chelan Lasha told the courtroom, “I trusted him.”

2:32 p.m.

Netflix Will Skip Cannes, But Not Without Shading the Fest First

“[Netflix is] 100 percent about the art of cinema. And by the way, every other festival in the world is too,” Ted Sarandos said.

2:23 p.m.

Tim Allen Is Not a Working-Class Hero

Please do not reboot his shows to appeal to “the heartland.”

12:51 p.m.

Mitzi Shore, Owner of the Comedy Store, Dead at 87

Her son Pauly Shore reportedly took her to the Comedy Store Monday to say good-bye.

12:25 p.m.

Inside Liquid Sky, the Heroin-Fueled New Wave Alien Invasion Time Forgot

Liquid Sky, which screens at Quad Cinemas starting April 13, constructed a monument to a specific strain of hedonism.

12:02 p.m.

First Cosby Witness Says She Woke Up to Him Forcing Himself Into Her Mouth

Heidi Thomas is the first accuser to testify against Cosby in the retrial.

11:02 a.m.

Oh Dang, Elaine May Is Coming Back to Broadway

Lila Neugebauer will direct Kenneth Lonergan’s The Waverly Gallery.

10:55 a.m.

America’s Next Top Model Season-Finale Recap: Hangar In There

A bizarre, convoluted, and self-congratulatory finale.

10:38 a.m.

Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville Are Making an Irish Romance

Liam Neeson’s very particular skill set expands!

10:31 a.m.

Patti LuPone Just Wants to Say Uma Thurman Was No Good in The Parisian Woman

“Anybody see it? Holy shit! I’m sorry, I’m sorry.”

9:50 a.m.

Carrie Underwood Returns to the Spotlight With a Classic Carrie Power Ballad

She’ll make her first public appearance since her “gruesome” injury, at this Sunday’s ACMs.

9:29 a.m.

Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Bipolar Disorder

“I would feel so lonely and sad — even guilty that I wasn’t doing what I needed to be doing for my career.”

9:19 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Boatload of Problems

The Berlin trip is over, so let’s talk about these amazing outfits.

9:00 a.m.

A Guide to Broadway’s Many Jessie Muellers

As she prepares to open Carousel, Mueller walks us through her Broadway past.

8:50 a.m.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel, After #MeToo

In this new production, moments of domestic violence have been pushed back into the subtext.

1:57 a.m.

Late Night Ransacks the Michael Cohen Raid for Jokes

“FBI agents are so far up Donald Trump’s business they’re reading his emails with a proctoscope.”

12:01 a.m.

TLC Is Planning a Movie About John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s Wedding

The movie contains never-before-seen footage from JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s private wedding.

Yesterday at 11:22 p.m.

Coachella Releases Full Schedule With Set Times

Figure out who to see and when, before Beyoncé takes the stage.