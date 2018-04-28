This week, Charlie Rose put the nation into an uncomfortable tizzy with the news he was reportedly already spearheading a comeback TV series — one where he would interview famous men brought down by the #MeToo movement. (Think: Rose chatting with Matt Lauer and Louis C.K. about feelings.) In a word, Stephen Colbert thinks this proposed show is a whole load of poppycock. “A number of people believe it’s time to forgive and forget. Those people? The men,” he explained on The Late Show. “I just don’t see why anyone would give a show to sexual harassers so they can interview sexual harassers. We don’t give criminals shows where they interview each other.” If Rose’s show indeed comes to fruition, though, as least Colbert has a proposed title: To Catch Up With a Predator. It has a nice ring to it, no?