Watch Sterling K. Brown Get Interrogated on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Before he was a funny, intimidating cop on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Andre Braugher made a name for himself (and won an Emmy) by playing the serious, intimidating cop Frank Pemberton on Homicide: Life on the Street. Brooklyn Nine-Nine made a little homage to Homicide last night, as Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher attempted to interrogate special guest star Sterling K. Brown with references to that show’s famous bottle episode “Three Men and Adena.” Except, in this case, the crime is far less gruesome, Brown is playing a devious dentist, and there are a lot more jokes. Point being, Andre Braugher has the range.