18 mins ago

Steven Spielberg Will Enter The Superhero Arena With DC’s Blackhawk

Naturally, the director picked a property set during World War II.

6:20 p.m.

The Return of the East Village Art Scene

Performance Space New York and today’s cutting edge.

6:02 p.m.

Kelly Clarkson Is Hosting Her First-Ever Awards Show, So Maybe 2018 Is Good?

We thank the brains behind the Billboard Music Awards.

4:53 p.m.

Nicole Kidman Is Bringing The Female Persuasion to the Big Screen

The book was only released this month.

4:18 p.m.

What It Was Like to Be in the Audience for Beyoncé’s Historic Coachella Show

What you missed at home.

2:05 p.m.

Pedro Almodóvar’s Next Film Is All About a Director in ‘His Twilight Years’

It’ll star his favorites, Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz.

2:00 p.m.

Does Beyoncé Have a Different Set Planned for Coachella Weekend 2?

A photo posted to Beyoncé’s site seems to suggest that the Beychella set list might shift when we see her next.

1:16 p.m.

The Walking Dead Will Be a ‘Very, Very Different Show’ in Season 9

The mastermind behind AMC’s Walking Dead universe talks Negan, crossover episodes, and possible spinoffs.

12:42 p.m.

Evan Rachel Wood Will Receive Equal Pay for Westworld Season 3

“I have never been paid the same as my male counterparts … never, never.”

12:30 p.m.

DC Finally Decided on Its Harley Quinn Movie, and Cathy Yan Will Direct It

Yan would be the second woman to direct a DC movie, and the first Asian-American woman to direct a comic-book movie.

12:00 p.m.

Green Lantern No. 76 Was the Moment Superhero Comics Got Woke

A particular page from Dennis O’Neil and Neal Adams was a sensation when it was published in 1970.

12:00 p.m.

Read Nico Tortorella’s Poems on the Penis, the Vagina, and His Identity

Excerpted from Tortorella’s book all of it is you.

11:29 a.m.

Amy Schumer on the I Feel Pretty Backlash: ‘There’s Been a Lot of Projection’

“I heard a lot of, ‘She doesn’t have a right to feel bad about herself because she looks however she looks.’”

10:44 a.m.

How Frank Miller Built This Amazing Dark Knight Returns Page

He looked to overlooked comics genius Bernard Krigstein for inspiration.

9:54 a.m.

Stephen Colbert and His Glass of Red Wine Are Enjoying the Hannity-Cohen News

“Jon Stewart … after the show, I’m gonna come over, and we’re just gonna spoon.”

9:30 a.m.

Should AMC Be Worried About The Walking Dead Ratings?

The Walking Dead closed out season eight with its second-least-watched finale ever. But this is far from a crisis.

8:43 a.m.

American Idol Recap: Dragifying Gravity

Ada Vox has all of her Idol competitors lip-syncing for their lives.

8:15 a.m.

Isabella Rossellini on Evolution, #MeToo, and the Good Parts of Aging

“I knew I was not an ideal woman,” she says. “But I suggested something that allowed people to complete their fantasies.”

4:02 a.m.

Blumhouse Is Adapting John Ridley’s Black Superhero Comic The American Way

Ridley will be writing and directing the adaptation of his comic mini-series.

12:04 a.m.

J. Cole Announces New Album to Drop Friday

Clear your hectic 4/20 schedule to just relax and listen to the new J. Cole.