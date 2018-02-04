The Case of Stormy Daniels vs. Donald J. Trump Gets a New Witness: Seth Rogen

In 2018, the name Stormy Daniels might be synonymous with Donald Trump and Shark Week, but more than a decade ago, the prolific porn star and director was working in a somewhat different type of film industry. Daniels appeared alongside Seth Rogen and his merry band of bros in the 2007 comedy Knocked Up, where an on-set revelation about sleeping with the future U.S. president didn’t catch Rogen by surprise at all. “When you ask a porn star who they’d been sleeping with, and the answer was Donald Trump, it was the least surprising thing that she could’ve said. She did mention it, actually,” Rogen recounted on Ellen. “It didn’t really occur to me that it would come out or anyone would care about it, but then when I saw it I was like, Oh yeah, Stormy told us all about that.” Simpler times.