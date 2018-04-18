Cary Elwes Will Be a ‘Slick and Sleazy’ Politician in Stranger Things Season 3

Let the ’80s nostalgia burn on. Cary Elwes (of The Princess Bride and your adolescent dreams) is set to join Stranger Things season three as Hawkins, Indiana’s Mayor Kline, according to Deadline. Described as “handsome, slick and sleazy … your classic 80s politician,” Elwes will join a cast stacked with other ’80s favorites like Winona Ryder and Paul Reiser, as a politician more obsessed with his image than the people he’s governing. Also joining the cast: a local journalist named Bruce, to be played by Jake Busey. Bruce is described as having “questionable morals and a sick sense of humor.”