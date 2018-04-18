Latest News from Vulture

Claire Danes Confirms The End of Homeland As You Know It

Danes is moving on, but Showtime may try to keep the show alive.

5:41 p.m.

Here’s Why Musicians Refused to Induct Dire Straits Into the Rock Hall

The sultans of snub news cycle continues.

4:52 p.m.

All of Riverdale’s Musical Numbers, Ranked by Horniness

Who could forget Betty singing “Mad World” during the world’s most depressing striptease?

4:15 p.m.

Cary Elwes Will Be a ‘Slick and Sleazy’ Politician in Stranger Things Season 3

Good luck, Hawkins!

4:07 p.m.

Tina Fey Can Have It All, Will Host the Saturday Night Live Finale

Bring your night cheese.

3:41 p.m.

Why Riverdale Chose to Stage Carrie for Its Musical Episode

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells the behind-the-scenes story of Riverdale High’s big show.

3:24 p.m.

Publisher Backs Up Janice Dickinson’s Claim That Cosby Rape Was Cut From Memoir

Judith Regan admitted to editing the rape out of the book.

2:36 p.m.

Scandal Was a Show That Broke Ground Like It Was No Big Deal

It was a rare revolutionary TV drama that never became full of itself.

2:02 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent on What the Deal Is With Her Baby Bottle

Does it really help anxiety? Did James and Kristen really hook up?

2:01 p.m.

Art Spiegelman on Lynd Ward, the Forgotten Comics Pioneer Who Inspired Him

The Maus creator looks back on a man who was doing graphic novels before there were such things.

1:23 p.m.

The Final Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Trailer Reveals an Entirely New Plot

The last look at Fallen Kingdom before its June 22 release drops a lot of new plot.

1:11 p.m.

Mark and Jay Duplass Breaking Into True Crime With New Netflix Docuseries

Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist will stream in four parts.

1:02 p.m.

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill Do Some Intense Staring in This First Look at Maniac

The two star in the new Cary Fukunaga Netflix series.

11:52 a.m.

Sara Bareilles Gets Promoted From Waitress, Will Host the Tonys With Josh Groban

Perfect harmony.

11:00 a.m.

Vulture Festival 2018 Tickets on Sale Now!

In its fifth year in NYC, the pop culture extravaganza will include Ava DuVernay, Claire Danes, Tracy Morgan, and so much more.

10:51 a.m.

Here Is Exactly How Much Money MoviePass Is Losing

The size of the loss, auditors say, “raises substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

10:48 a.m.

Lola Kirke Wrote a Letter to the Editor Over The New Yorker’s Gemini Review

“I am disappointed by Anthony Lane’s glib criticism of my character’s appearance in the film Gemini.”

10:15 a.m.

17 Films You Should See at This Year’s Tribeca Film Festival

Including a forbidden romance between Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz, and Alexander Payne’s Tully.

10:11 a.m.

I Ate and Drank Like Olivia Pope for a Week, and I Didn’t Die

But it was still a very bad idea.

9:38 a.m.

The Story of Trina Robbins, the Controversial Feminist Who Revolutionized Comics

She’s led a bizarre and trailblazing life.