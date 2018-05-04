Stream Cardi B’s Debut Album Invasion of Privacy Right Now

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Cardi B’s most lucrative money move yet has arrived: Our former cover queen’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is officially out now. The album features guest spots from her fiancé Offset and the rest of the Migos and 21 Savage, as promised, plus the surprise additions of SZA, Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and YG. It also includes her breakthrough hit, “Bodak Yellow,” plus “Bartier Carter” and recent drops “Be Careful” and “Drip.” To celebrate the album, Cardi is the musical guest on SNL this weekend, and will come for Jimmy Fallon’s job on the Tonight Show next week as the late-night show’s first ever co-host. Bardi gang, assemble. Okurrrr!