Swedish DJ Avicii Dead at 28

Photo: Xavi Torrent/WireImage

Avicii, a megapopular Swedish DJ and musician who produced a medley of Top 40 hits over the past few years, has died at the age of 28. Per a statement obtained by Variety, Avicii — born Tim Bergling — was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday afternoon. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his representative said. “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.” As Variety notes, Avicii had retired from touring two years ago, owing to health reasons due an excessive drinking problem.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is known.