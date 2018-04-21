Languid Stalker Breaks Into Taylor Swift’s Home to Nap

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Taylor Swift’s Manhattan townhouse got an unannounced, scary visitor on Friday morning when a stalker, identified as 22 year-old Roger Alvarado, successfully gained access to her home with the help of a ladder and proceeded to … smash a window to gain entry, take a nap in her bed, and shower in her bathroom. [Shivers.] THR reports that the NYPD was soon alerted to Alvarado’s presence, and the Florida man was arrested on charges of stalking, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespassing at the lavish TriBeca residence. Thankfully, Swift wasn’t home when the ordeal occurred, although this isn’t the first time Alvarado wreaked havoc at the property — in February, he was also arrested for breaking down the front door with a shovel. Look what you made him do, Tay.