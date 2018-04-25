Hulu Is Making A Less Than Zero Series, And Your Ex-Boyfriend Is Thrilled

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

If you hadn’t talked about it enough with that ex-boyfriend you hope you don’t run into at parties, you may now be able to re-immerse yourself in Less Than Zero by Brett Easton Ellis. Variety reports that Hulu has optioned it as a series, and while there’s no green light for an episode order yet, the project is in development. The book was previously adapted into a movie starring Andrew McCarthy, Jamie Gertz, and Robert Downey Jr. in 1987, with McCarthy starring as the college boy who visits home in Los Angeles after a semester away at school to find his ex-girlfriend dating his close friend, and both are nurturing savage drug addictions. It’s like a worst case version of 1980s L.A. that unloads all the stereotypes of neon-soaked, privilege-powered debauchery in a Reagan-era City of Angels.

As Variety reports, “The series is described as a look at the culture of wealthy, decadent youth in Los Angeles,” and if it goes through, it will be the first series treatment for a book by Ellis. Your ex-boyfriend is stoked, and hoping that the rest of his bookshelf — including but not limited to Atlas Shrugged, I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell, and Fight Club — can get the serial treatment he knows they deserve.