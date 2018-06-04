Latest News from Vulture

17 mins ago

Oh My God an Empire Records Musical Is Coming to Broadway

Shock me, shock me, shock me!

7:03 p.m.

The Accountant Was the Most Rented Film of 2017

His calculations were extremely correct.

6:07 p.m.

Cardi B’s Album Intro, ‘Get Up 10’ Is Bronx Rap Poetry at Its Finest

Invasion of Privacy opens with a blunt, brazen, and beautiful manifesto.

5:43 p.m.

Howards End Is an Audacious Twist on a Beloved Classic

The mini-series adaptation of E.M. Forster’s novel is provocative in subtle, surprising ways.

5:24 p.m.

Let’s Unpack That Big Twist in The Endless

Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead talk about their little cinematic universe that could.

5:23 p.m.

What It Was Like On Set During the Filming of Atlanta’s ‘Teddy Perkins’

“There was not an inkling of Donald Glover on that set.”

5:10 p.m.

Dear Men and Women of Tinder, Abbi Jacobson Is Single

It’s your lucky day.

4:31 p.m.

They Should Have Worn Socks in A Quiet Place, Right?

I can only suspend my disbelief so much!

4:27 p.m.

Hayley Atwell on Howards End, Emma Thompson, and Why Network TV Is ‘Frustrating’

“If it’s going to be reductive, then my heart sinks. I’d rather earn next to no money by doing a play.”

4:21 p.m.

Kali Uchis on Her Debut Album Isolation’s Self-Reliant Anthems

“I’m not a Barbie doll, I’m just a multidimensional human being who likes to make things.”

4:06 p.m.

What RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Vanessa Vanjie Mateo Can’t Live Without

“Every good ho has a good red lipstick, and Ruby Woo is a staple ho lipstick.”

3:50 p.m.

Yes, That Was Donald Glover in Whiteface Creeping Everyone Out on Atlanta

Not only did Glover play Teddy, he stayed in character between scenes.

3:35 p.m.

Every Major Pop-Culture Reference in Atlanta’s ‘Teddy Perkins’

From Michael Jackson and Sammy Sosa to Psycho and What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

2:38 p.m.

A Quiet Place Could Win the Box Office This Weekend

The John Krasinski–directed horror movie could reach the $30 million mark in its opener.

2:20 p.m.

Molly Ringwald Wrote an Essay on John Hughes in the Era of #MeToo

“How are we meant to feel about art that we both love and oppose?”

1:58 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of Atlanta’s ‘Teddy Perkins’

As the episode continues, it blooms into full-blown horror.

1:49 p.m.

Marisa Tomei Is the Architect of Murder in the Trailer for The First Purge

“Our neighborhood is under siege from a government who doesn’t give a shit about any of us.”

1:42 p.m.

Joaquin Phoenix and a Hammer: The Story Behind an Unforgettable Action Sequence

In You Were Never Really Here, director Lynne Ramsay achieves something startling and entirely unexpected.

1:19 p.m.

A Very Funny Joke About a Very Dead Horse

Funny comedian Nate Bargatze tells a funny story about a dead horse he saw one time.

12:58 p.m.

Scandal Recap: A Gladiator Disarmed

These final episodes are focused on redeeming the idea of America itself.