Jason Statham’s The Meg Trailer: A Bigger Boat Won’t Save You Now

Like all good shark movies, the first trailer for Jason Statham’s The Meg looks fun, scary and more than a little silly. It’s nothing like the actual experience of seeing a gigantic prehistoric shark bite through the glass enclosing your marine biology lab, a terrifying moment that would make you grab Rainn Wilson by his quipping shoulders and shake some sense into him. That’s a massive shark, man! How are you joking at a moment like this? Costarring Wilson, Ruby Rose, Li Bingbing and Cliff Curtis, The Meg surfaces this summer on August 2018.