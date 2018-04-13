The Opposition Has An Epic Yell-Off With Alex Jones

Last night The Opposition with Jordan Klepper confronted one of their show’s own inspirations, notorious conspiracy theorist and Info Wars host Alex Jones. Or did they? “Citizen journalist” Kobi Libii traveled to Washington D.C., trying to determine if Alex Jones was in fact himself, or had been replaced by a crisis actor who was simply pretending to be a victim of media bias and legal trouble. What ensues could be called a yelling match, but frankly, that’s just how Alex Jones talks. And it doesn’t help Jones’s case when Libii manages to actually mimic him in real time, which Libii says is proof Jones is following a script. Of course, it all devolves into Jones having Libii removed from his event (so much for free speech) and telling him he looks like Chuck E. Cheese, which is a good insult if you’re an angry nine-year-old in a ball pit.