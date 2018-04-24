The Path Comes to An End on Hulu After 3 Seasons

After three seasons, Hulu is canceling its original series The Path, reports Deadline. The show starred Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan as a married couple deeply invested in a religious cult. They followed a complicated belief system that seemed like a combination of elements from many ancient religions that had some notable similarities to Scientology. Though the series received mostly positive reviews when it premiered in 2016, it did not garner as much attention in later seasons. The show came to end with its third and final season finale on March 28.